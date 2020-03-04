Photo of a wall-writing on a wooden building-fence along the old canal Keizersgracht.; it is a part of street art for people. Laser 3.14 is in Amsterdam rather well known for his many wall-writings, almost all written with spray paint on building-fences and not on house-walls. His advantage: the fence with writing will appear on another location as fence, when the job is done here. So, his writings travel through the whole city. Picture of 23 April 2015; urban photography of The Netherlands. In Dutch: foto van een schrijfsel op de muur van Laser 3.14. Foto 23 april 2015, Fons Heijnsbroek.