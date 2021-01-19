Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dallas Penner
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Animals
Share
Info
Published
on
January 19, 2021
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A flock of geese in a river
Related tags
goose
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
waterfowl
duck
Free images
Related collections
Wildlife
9 photos
· Curated by Dallas Penner
wildlife
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Animals
940 photos
· Curated by Hub Bub
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
HD Grey Wallpapers
Animals
66 photos
· Curated by Elyse Herrick
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife