Viewing the skyline and hill ranges of Kowloon Peninsula and the New Territories of Hong Kong in the background from Victoria Peak (The Peak) on the Hong Kong Island side, with the CBD Central District of Hong Kong Island in the foreground. The photo was taken at a lookout on Lugard Road, a road surrounding The Peak. Hong Kong is nicknamed as 'The Pearl of the Orient', particularly because of the glittering lights on two sides of Victoria Harbour at night. The Victoria Harbour is well protected both in the north and south by the hill ranges in Kowloon Peninsula and Hong Kong Island.