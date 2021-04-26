Go to Johannes Pokorn's profile
@decoejoe
Download free
woman in pink and yellow dress holding fish net
woman in pink and yellow dress holding fish net
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Worker at a tannery in Morocco. A visit to a Moroccan tannery is not only a visual impression that stays, also the smell is unforgettable. The procedure of making leather has not changed much over the last decades and even centuries, neither have the working conditions, we were told. In Marrakesh the tannery is an enterprise run by about 50 families. The reputation of Moroccan leather was so great that the French word "maroquinerie" has become the general term for everything made from leather.

Related collections

Hand It Over
87 photos · Curated by Marsha Wilde
hand
People Images & Pictures
finger
Still Life
190 photos · Curated by Laura Ockel
Flower Images
plant
Food Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking