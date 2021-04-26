Worker at a tannery in Morocco. A visit to a Moroccan tannery is not only a visual impression that stays, also the smell is unforgettable. The procedure of making leather has not changed much over the last decades and even centuries, neither have the working conditions, we were told. In Marrakesh the tannery is an enterprise run by about 50 families. The reputation of Moroccan leather was so great that the French word "maroquinerie" has become the general term for everything made from leather.