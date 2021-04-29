Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
James Lee
@picsbyjameslee
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Joshua Tree National Park, California, USA
Published on
April 29, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
California Pictures
joshua tree national park
usa
Nature Images
Desert Images
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
park
HD Backgrounds
enjoy
hike
wall
spike
high
HD Sky Wallpapers
cactus
vacation
Tourism Pictures
colorado
joshua
Backgrounds
Related collections
High above sea level
60 photos
· Curated by Aileen Watc
high
sea
outdoor
Retro Tech
45 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
retro tech
HD Retro Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
SNEAKER
54 photos
· Curated by Huỳnh Tấn Hậu
sneaker
shoe
leg