Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gabriella Clare Marino
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Retro
Share
Info
Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Published
on
June 13, 2021
OLYMPUS CORPORATION, TG-6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Vintage cameras piled up in a shop window in Rome, Italy
Related tags
rome
Italy Pictures & Images
metropolitan city of rome
HD Retro Wallpapers
camera
instamatic camera
old cameras
retro cameras
italian
vintage camera
kodak
shop window
store window
electronics
digital camera
HD Red Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Retro Tech & Vibes
64 photos
· Curated by Kristance Harlow
tech
HD Retro Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
Retro Cameras
58 photos
· Curated by Gabriella Clare Marino
retro camera
camera
electronic
vintage
22 photos
· Curated by Kawaljeet Kaur
Vintage Backgrounds
HD Retro Wallpapers
old