Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Syd Mills
@sydmills
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 16, 2020
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Metal Backgrounds
welding
factory
welder
welding shop
workshop
HD Grey Wallpapers
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
helmet
building
hardhat
HD Wood Wallpapers
worker
pants
Backgrounds
Related collections
[Beach Vibes]
62 photos
· Curated by Arielle Jagow
Beach Images & Pictures
outdoor
sea
Collection #106: Nathan Kontny
9 photos
· Curated by Nathan Kontny
collection
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
don't go chasing waterfalls
94 photos
· Curated by rebelsinceday1
HD Waterfall Wallpapers
outdoor
rock