Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Zarah V. Windh
@bildflickan
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 12, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The last lavender of the year.
Related tags
HD Purple Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
lavender
Nature Images
frost
cold
plant
Brown Backgrounds
Flower Images
blossom
lupin
invertebrate
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Coffee House
190 photos
· Curated by Isaiah Nathanael
Coffee Images
cafe
table
Collection #123: Billabong
7 photos
· Curated by Billabong
sea
HD Blue Wallpapers
wafe
Pink
83 photos
· Curated by Cheryl Kirsten
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant