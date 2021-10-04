Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Zoha Kidwai
@zohakidwai
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Harlem Meer, New York, United States
Published
on
October 4, 2021
Apple, iPhone 12 Pro
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Foggy morning in Harlem Meer, Central Park
Related tags
New York Pictures & Images
harlem meer
united states
central park
newyork
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
building
urban
HD City Wallpapers
town
pond
housing
Free pictures
Related collections
Folksy Images for Web Design
29 photos
· Curated by Lucas Pate
web
HD Design Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
thanksgiving
35 photos
· Curated by Megan Ryan
Thanksgiving Images
plant
Fall Images & Pictures
Aerial
356 photos
· Curated by Farouk Mechedal
aerial
aerial view
HD Wallpapers