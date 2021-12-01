Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
CHUTTERSNAP
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 2, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7C
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
christmas pudding
plum pudding
jingle bells
popcorn string
bell
garland
Light Backgrounds
bauble
brandy butter
tinsel
figgy pudding
candle
Star Images
sleigh bells
twinkle twinkle
twinkly
fairy lights
ornaments
christmas decorations
ornament
Free stock photos
Related collections
Wet
735 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
wet
outdoor
sea
Layers
554 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
layer
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Let's Party!
202 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Party Backgrounds
Flower Images
Food Images & Pictures