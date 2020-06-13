Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mary Hammel
@mhammel
Download free
Share
Info
Missouri, USA
Published on
June 13, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Immature Red-headed Woodpecker in a tree
Related collections
DISCOVER NEW GROUNDS
50 photos
· Curated by Sven L'bauer
road
outdoor
Tree Images & Pictures
Off the Grid
226 photos
· Curated by Sean MacNaughton
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Desert Images
Vehicles
105 photos
· Curated by Harriet Allcock
vehicle
Car Images & Pictures
volkswagen
Related tags
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
tree trunk
Leaf Backgrounds
missouri
usa
blackbird
agelaius
woodpecker
accipiter
Free stock photos