Go to Benjamin Zhao's profile
Available for hire
Download free
blue and white flowers with green leaves
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-7RM2
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

plant
Flower Images
petal
HD Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
Nature Images
Flower Images
leaves
blue aesthetic
bush
vegetation
blossom
geranium
acanthaceae
potted plant
vase
jar
pottery
asteraceae
dahlia
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

Glasses
72 photos · Curated by Eva Gafas
glass
People Images & Pictures
human
Red
119 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Red Wallpapers
plant
flora
beach life / surfing
50 photos · Curated by Mikaela-Rose Fowler
surfing
Beach Images & Pictures
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking