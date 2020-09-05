Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Paul Szewczyk
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Angkor Wat, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Published
on
September 5, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Angkor Wat, Agkor, Cambodia
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
cambodia
angkor wat
krong siem reap
building
architecture
temple
wat
monument
religious
siem
entrance
angkor
asian
Religion Images
reap
old
khmer
road
unesco
ruin
Creative Commons images
Related collections
starry night
122 photos · Curated by sieun yoo
starry
night
Star Images
Wedding
63 photos · Curated by José Funes
Wedding Backgrounds
human
hand
All You Need Is Love (Couples)
1,506 photos · Curated by Olivia Smith
Love Images
couple
People Images & Pictures