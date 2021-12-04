Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Guven Gunes
@guvengunes
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Gesi Güzelköy, Melikgazi/Kayseri, Turkey
Published
on
December 4, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
gesi güzelköy
melikgazi/kayseri
Turkey Images & Pictures
road
HD Sky Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Wallpapers
landspace
asphalt
tarmac
Nature Images
outdoors
dirt road
gravel
freeway
highway
land
housing
building
ground
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Far From That
11 photos · Curated by Joanne Lam
HD Grey Wallpapers
hand
HD Black Wallpapers
Summertime
146 photos · Curated by Laura Ockel
summertime
plant
flora
Dancers
35 photos · Curated by Susan Rubenstein
dancer
Dance Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures