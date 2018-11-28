Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Alec Favale
Available for hire
Download free
alberta, canada
Published on
November 28, 2018
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
Beautiful Wildlife
85 photos
· Curated by Maja Melcer
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
B&W | Hunting
41 photos
· Curated by kris10
hunting
HD Forest Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Scandinavian
6 photos
· Curated by Megan Bamberry
Scandinavian
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
alberta
canada
mammal
Horse Images
wildlife
elk
outdoors
Deer Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Forest Wallpapers
greenery
HD Snow Wallpapers
Travel Images
Tree Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
banff
Winter Images & Pictures
Grass Backgrounds
Family Images & Photos
Free images