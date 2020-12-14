Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Neil Bates
@ngbates
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Switzerland
Published
on
December 14, 2020
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Morning thaw captured in a forest near Biel, Switzerland
Related tags
switzerland
Leaf Backgrounds
thaw
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Gold Wallpapers
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Autumn Wallpapers
cold
morning
misty
HD Forest Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
macro
close
Nature Images
Brown Backgrounds
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
veins
Food Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
Gradient Scapes
17 photos
· Curated by Stephen Olmstead
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
outdoor
Unsplash Top 25: Editor’s Choice Photographers of 2018 | Q1
15 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
People in nature
125 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
silhouette