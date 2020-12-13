Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lhasa, Тибетский автономный район, Китай
Published
on
December 13, 2020
DMC-GH4
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Jokhang Temple at night Tibetan Buddhism Lhasa Tibet
Related tags
lhasa
тибетский автономный район
китай
building
HD City Wallpapers
downtown
town
urban
human
People Images & Pictures
architecture
plaza
town square
dome
column
pillar
Backgrounds
Related collections
HELLO DARKNESS, MY OLD FRIEND
932 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
silhouette
People Images & Pictures
Sunset Images & Pictures
Road to Nowhere
68 photos
· Curated by Nikia Shaw
road
HD Wallpapers
hill
Ûber Cool
135 photos
· Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
People Images & Pictures
human
fashion