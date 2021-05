Work Title: Distraction 2015 Work Explanation: This photo is taken in Martakert, a region in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh). During my first trip to Armenia and Artsakh with a group of 40 fellow young Armenian people from Greece, we stopped at Vank Village where there is a carved Lion on the rock of a hill. Our resting time, caught the attention of this elder person, who stared at us in high curiosity.