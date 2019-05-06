Go to Dave Hoefler's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial
Indian Lake Park, Cross Plains, USA
Published on Hasselblad, L1D-20c
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Green Wallpapers
indian lake park
cross plains
usa
Grass Backgrounds
field
aerial
dog park
drone photography
dji mavic pro 2
top down
wisconsin
midwest
no people
HD Pattern Wallpapers
vertical
drone
outdoors
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Free pictures

Related collections

AtoZ
65 photos · Curated by savanna melanson
atoz
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
GREEN
71 photos · Curated by Saara
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
outdoor
Textures
91 photos · Curated by Rachelle Sartini Garner
Texture Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking