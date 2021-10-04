Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
zhang kaiyv
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Beijing, 北京市中国
Published
on
October 4, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
北京景山公园寿皇殿
Related tags
beijing
北京市中国
Brown Backgrounds
北京
建筑
古建筑
历史建筑
景山公园
寿皇殿
色彩
architecture
building
monastery
housing
temple
shrine
worship
photography
photo
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Austria
140 photos
· Curated by Paul Gilmore
austria
outdoor
hiking
Floral Still Life
60 photos
· Curated by Anna Harding
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Pink
83 photos
· Curated by Cheryl Kirsten
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant