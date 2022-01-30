Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kacper Borucki
@borutzki
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bled, Słowenia
Published
8d
ago
SONY, DSC-W290
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
My take on Bled's famous church on island... Taken 07/2021
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
bled
słowenia
bled lake
blue aesthetic
after rain
lake landscape
bled island
bled castle
slovenia
mountain view
swan
rainy day
mountain lake
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
land
shoreline
lake
HD Scenery Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Textures
165 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
SNEAKER
54 photos · Curated by Huỳnh Tấn Hậu
sneaker
shoe
leg
Street style
118 photos · Curated by Charles Deluvio
style
street
human