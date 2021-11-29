Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ayden Zinter
@aydenzinter
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7d
ago
LGE, Nexus 5X
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
plants wallpaper
growing plant
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
vegetation
outdoors
Grass Backgrounds
Flower Images
blossom
potted plant
vase
pottery
jar
bush
planter
herbs
herbal
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #103: Moment
10 photos
· Curated by Moment
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images
100
96 photos
· Curated by Monique Haen
100
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
pink
138 photos
· Curated by Anna
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant