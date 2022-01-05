Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Daniela Paola Alchapar
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 5, 2022
Panasonic, DC-GX800
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Beautiful sparkling paper texture partially defocused
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Light Backgrounds
HD Glitter Wallpapers
Holiday Backgrounds
macro
new
HD Pattern Wallpapers
shimmer
shiny
Silver Backgrounds
Sparkle Backgrounds
sparkly
surface
Texture Backgrounds
Wedding Backgrounds
HD White Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Beautiful Pictures & Images
glitz
glitzy
Public domain images
Related collections
The Back of Women's Heads
51 photos · Curated by Charlie Deets
head
back
Women Images & Pictures
Autumn
51 photos · Curated by Daniil Omelchenko
HD Autumn Wallpapers
leafe
Fall Images & Pictures
Surf
128 photos · Curated by Nadezda Viugina
surf
Sports Images
outdoor