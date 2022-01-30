Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bernd Dittrich
@hdbernd
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Dongcheng, Peking, China
Published
8d
ago
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
dongcheng
peking
china
Tree Images & Pictures
bark
HD Wood Wallpapers
hardwood
plant
tree trunk
plywood
tar
Free stock photos
Related collections
Dark Bloom
120 photos · Curated by Helena Hertz
HD Dark Wallpapers
bloom
Flower Images
Good Doggos of Unsplash
261 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
doggo
Dog Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
Vast Terrain
36 photos · Curated by Kaeli Ellis
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
man