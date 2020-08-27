Go to J Lee's profile
@babybluecat
Download free
purple waterlily in bloom during daytime
purple waterlily in bloom during daytime
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Flowers
175 photos · Curated by Karolina Wypychowska
Flower Images
plant
daisy
Nature
92 photos · Curated by Jeanna Parkinson
Nature Images
plant
outdoor
Botanical
161 photos · Curated by Krystal-Lee Cooper
botanical
Flower Images
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking