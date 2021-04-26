Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
A n v e s h
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Reading, PA, USA
Published on
April 27, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
land
HD Water Wallpapers
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
swamp
marsh
bog
reading
pa
usa
waterfowl
pond
vegetation
plant
creek
stream
duck
park
Free pictures
Related collections
Light of life
152 photos
· Curated by Paula Grezia Zatti
Light Backgrounds
Fireworks Images & Pictures
hand
Life Aquatic
445 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Collection #94: Shopify Partners
10 photos
· Curated by Shopify Partners
building
architecture
HD Windows Wallpapers