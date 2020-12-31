Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Hanna Balan
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
December 31, 2020
SONY, ILCE-5000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
sphere
Brown Backgrounds
sweets
confectionery
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Backgrounds
Related collections
Christmas
90 photos · Curated by Megan Crout
Christmas Images
Holiday Backgrounds
Winter Images & Pictures
christmas
398 photos · Curated by Marta Laura
Christmas Images
Food Images & Pictures
sweet
holiday
145 photos · Curated by Maria Maria
Holiday Backgrounds
Christmas Images
HQ Background Images