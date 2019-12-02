Go to Kristaps Ungurs's profile
Available for hire
Download free
aerial photography of forest covered by white snow
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Cēsis, Cēsu pilsēta, Latvija
Published on Hasselblad, L1D-20c
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Winter holidays can be enjoyed in Cēsis.

Related collections

My first collection
80 photos · Curated by ALEXANDER ZHAROV
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Nature
229 photos · Curated by Andrew Kravtsov
Nature Images
outdoor
plant
Plan Chrome
561 photos · Curated by Darshan Desai
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking