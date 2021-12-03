Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Soumik Ghosh
@ara0n
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Darjeeling, West Bengal, India
Published
on
December 3, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
darjeeling
west bengal
india
clock tower
plane
Sky Backgrounds
building
tower
architecture
Clock Images
Free stock photos
Related collections
Workspaces
618 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
workspace
office
table
Him
269 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
him
man
People Images & Pictures
Perspectives
408 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
perspective
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers