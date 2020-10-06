Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Darshan Gavali
@darshan_gavali
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 6, 2020
NIKON D5200
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
carpainter
worklife
worker
work
HD Grey Wallpapers
clothing
apparel
human
People Images & Pictures
tartan
plaid
man
finger
Public domain images
Related collections
Following people
356 photos
· Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
human
Grass
126 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Grass Backgrounds
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Two's a Crowd
348 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
People Images & Pictures
friend
Women Images & Pictures