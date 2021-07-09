Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Judith Black
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
2 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
pear
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
close up
fresh
autumn nature
greenorange
macro
drops
HD Green Wallpapers
water droplets
leaves
dewdrops
droplets
freshness
raindrops
Free stock photos
Related collections
Expedition
132 photos
· Curated by FORQY WordPress Themes
expedition
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
In the woods
292 photos
· Curated by sd winter
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
camping
Meditation & Contemplation
65 photos
· Curated by Barbie Fitzgerald
meditation
Sunset Images & Pictures
Website Backgrounds