Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jodie Walton
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Wyndhurst, Lynchburg, VA, USA
Published
on
October 5, 2021
Canon, EOS 60D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
lynchburg
va
wyndhurst
usa
patio
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
cold
outdoors
Nature Images
porch
shelter
countryside
building
rural
pergola
Public domain images
Related collections
Kissed by Fire 👩🦰
39 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
human
Collection #75: Brit Morin
6 photos
· Curated by Brit Morin
People Images & Pictures
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Earth Day 2021
48 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
Earth Images & Pictures
human
plastic pollution