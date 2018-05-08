Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Rosalind Chang
Available for hire
Download free
Published on
May 8, 2018
Free to use under the Unsplash License
potted plant
Share
Info
Related collections
dof
6 photos
· Curated by lucinda goodwin
dof
depth of field
HD Green Wallpapers
Plants
21 photos
· Curated by laura velasquez
plant
flora
HD Green Wallpapers
plantas
129 photos
· Curated by Marta Rosique Amante
planta
plant
Flower Images
Related tags
plant
vase
potted plant
jar
pottery
flora
pot
potted
depth of field
vegetation
HD Green Wallpapers
succulent
branch
plat
leafe
Nature Images
branches
leaves
HD Grey Wallpapers
pots
Free stock photos