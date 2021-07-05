Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Christer Andersén
@nneskio22
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Västervik, Sweden
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
västervik
sweden
lake
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
land
shoreline
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
fir
abies
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
coast
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Gradient Nation
1,658 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
Gradient Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Houseplant heaven
621 photos
· Curated by Mickey Gast
plant
potted plant
pot
Shades of White
78 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
HD White Wallpapers
architecture
HQ Background Images