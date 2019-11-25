Nakee La is a high mountain pass at an elevation of 15,647ft above the sea level. The pass is traversed by the Manali-Leh-Highway, on the way to Manali from Taglang La. Nakee la Pass is third of the five passes to be crossed while traveling from Manali to Leh. It is between Sarchu and Pang. You've got to be really careful with the wheels because of pathetic road conditions that could test the patience of even the most seasoned drivers. But you really deserve a medal if you've driven on the road. But you really deserve a medal if you've driven on the road.