Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Strvnge Films
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jerusalem, Israel
Published
on
October 9, 2020
Canon, EOS 70D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
jerusalem
israel
HD Blue Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Scenery Wallpapers
panoramic
urban
town
building
HD City Wallpapers
neighborhood
metropolis
aerial view
downtown
suburb
housing
high rise
Free pictures
Related collections
Beyond Belief
33 photos · Curated by Liz H
Star Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Feet from above
256 photos · Curated by Mahdi Shakhesi
feet
shoe
leg
Collection #62: Tim Van Damme
10 photos · Curated by Tim Van Damme
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
Beach Images & Pictures