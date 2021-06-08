Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Apsara
@apsaraaruna
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 8, 2021
ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
mammal
wild animal
asian
Elephant Images & Pictures
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
Elephant Images & Pictures
panther
leopard
jaguar
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Texture
82 photos
· Curated by Vincent Langlois
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Collection #126: Dan Dalton
8 photos
· Curated by Dan Dalton
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Minimal Black and White
81 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
HD Black Wallpapers
minimal
HD White Wallpapers