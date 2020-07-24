Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mariah Hewines
@brunette23
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 24, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
wristwatch
clock tower
building
tower
architecture
machine
wheel
Free images
Related collections
Collection #194: Unsplash
10 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Fall Images & Pictures
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
café y té
84 photos
· Curated by Lety Solano
cafe
Coffee Images
Food Images & Pictures
Express It
147 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
sign
word
united state