Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jessica Kantak Bailey
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Versailles, France
Published
12d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
versailles
france
mansion
royal
chandelier
Travel Images
island
fairytale castle
queen
kingdom
mirror
interior
details
HD Marble Wallpapers
mont saint michel
castle
magical
fairytale
HD Gold Wallpapers
royalty
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Colours
28 photos
· Curated by Robert Bye
colour
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Workspace
13 photos
· Curated by Carolyne Stanley
workspace
office
work
Family
18 photos
· Curated by Marlene Arteaga
Family Images & Photos
People Images & Pictures
hand