Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
set.sj
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ladej cafe' 12 Khok Kloi, Takua Thung District, Phang-nga, Thailand
Published
on
June 13, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T10
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
ladej cafe' 12 khok kloi
takua thung district
phang-nga
thailand
drink
beverage
cup
coffee cup
latte
pottery
saucer
HD Grey Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
In the Aeroplane Over the Sea
611 photos
· Curated by Matt Popovich
sea
outdoor
drone view
architectural
354 photos
· Curated by Markus Spiske
architectural
architecture
building
Collection #84: Dann Petty
8 photos
· Curated by Dann Petty
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
sea