Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Usman Yousaf
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 19, 2021
Canon, EOS 60D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A man wearing face mask black and white
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
face
influenza
pandemic
protective
prevention
headache
health care
sickness
disease
young man
room
epidemic
portrait
healthcare
male
filter
illness
virus
Backgrounds
Related collections
COVID-19 Quarantine
69 photos
· Curated by Zola Mumford
quarantine
covid-19
current event
SN-Sum21
20 photos
· Curated by Bruce Tria
sn-sum21
mask
covid
Magazine 2021
121 photos
· Curated by Krista Lee
covid
human
coronavirus