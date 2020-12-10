Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Timothy Eberly
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
9 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
text
Bible Images
Christmas Images
seasons
HD Holiday Wallpapers
faith
Religion Images
worship
christianity
HD Christian Wallpapers
word
scripture
passage
verse
chapter
evergreen
Light Backgrounds
Celebration Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Free stock photos
Related collections
Kari
455 photos
· Curated by Mokka Malna
kari
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
festive.
74 photos
· Curated by Abigail Hodde
festive
Christmas Images
Light Backgrounds
xmas
14 photos
· Curated by cal
xma
Light Backgrounds
plant