Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 14, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Great Pyramid of Giza, Khufu and Cheops - El Giza, Cairo, Egypt
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Desert Images
blue sky
dawn
heritage
history
Holiday Backgrounds
pyramids
ruins
sand
temple
tomb
Tourism Pictures
Travel Images
abandoned
archeology
culture
discovery
dry
egypt
egyptian
Free images
Related collections
models
31 photos · Curated by Jessica Dueck
model
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Yoga mindfulness
63 photos · Curated by Carolin Voigt
mindfulness
Yoga Images & Pictures
Website Backgrounds
camping
95 photos · Curated by B B
camping
outdoor
HD Forest Wallpapers