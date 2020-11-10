Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
pure julia
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 10, 2020
SAMSUNG, NX1000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
soviet badges
ussr
pins
soviet pin
HD Retro Wallpapers
metal pin
vintage pin
military badge
soviet union
metal pin badge
Vintage Backgrounds
vintage badge
symbol
logo
trademark
badge
emblem
Public domain images
Related collections
Textures
1,722 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
The People Of Earth
30 photos · Curated by Joshua Fuller
People Images & Pictures
man
portrait
Long empty roads
29 photos · Curated by Tim Gouw
empty
road
highway