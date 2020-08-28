Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Greg Rosenke
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
August 28, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
macro snail crawling on a wet leaf with water droplets
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
snail
invertebrate
slug
garden
slime
small
tiny
Nature Images
outdoor
pest
Leaf Backgrounds
creature
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
animal reference photos
35 photos
· Curated by Jillian Arena
Animals Images & Pictures
Fish Images
mammal
Snail
62 photos
· Curated by Deb C
snail
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
Nature
311 photos
· Curated by Marina Yalanska
Nature Images
HD Wallpapers
outdoor