Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Trnava University
@trnavskauni
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Trnavská univerzita, Hornopotočná, Trnava, Slovensko
Published
on
July 30, 2020
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Leisure park at the Trnava University in Trnava.
Related tags
trnava
trnavská univerzita
hornopotočná
slovensko
university
students
Summer Images & Pictures
student
church
university square
education
wisdom
student life
Flower Images
slovakia
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Leaf Backgrounds
Grass Backgrounds
clothing
Backgrounds
Related collections
Signs
150 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
sign
building
Light Backgrounds
Collection #177: Unsplash
8 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
Star Images
night
Life's a Party
1,008 photos
· Curated by Sholto Ramsay
Party Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
silhouette