Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Andrey Tikhonovskiy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7d
ago
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
duck
HD Water Wallpapers
splash
Light Backgrounds
HD Color Wallpapers
Sun Images & Pictures
Nature Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds
waterfowl
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
outdoors
anseriformes
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Renewable Energy
63 photos · Curated by Lauren M
renewable
energy
Cloud Pictures & Images
Eye Candy
33 photos · Curated by Valencia Ng
candy
HQ Background Images
colorful
Tilted
69 photos · Curated by Viktor Forgacs
tilted
HD Grey Wallpapers
building