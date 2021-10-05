Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
CDC
@cdc
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 5, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Furniture adjusted for disabled
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
wheelchair
disabled
physically impaired
seated
adjusted for disabled
male
mobility impairment
facilities for the disabled
user
man
chair
furniture
human
wheel
machine
oven
appliance
bicycle
transportation
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Brighter View
132 photos
· Curated by Earl Tubbs
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
2021 Christmas
460 photos
· Curated by Jim Neely
Christmas Images
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor
OPAS - Tecnologias assistivas
23 photos
· Curated by Antonio Carlos Martinho Junior
human
wheelchair
vehicle