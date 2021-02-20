Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tobias Tullius
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Leipzig, Deutschland
Published
on
February 20, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Icicles hanging from a roof in winter
Related tags
leipzig
deutschland
HD Windows Wallpapers
HD City Wallpapers
building
town
urban
season
House Images
cold
Winter Images & Pictures
roof
icy
facade
outside
home
frozen
edge
housing
icicle
Free images
Related collections
Collection #146: Fujifeed
6 photos
· Curated by Fujifeed
Light Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Sports Images
A Closer Look
103 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
macro
wing
Animals Images & Pictures
Sand
37 photos
· Curated by Danielle MacInnes
sand
dune
outdoor