Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Arie Baktiar
@arietan
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Starbucks Coffee Kyoto Ninenzaka Yasaka Chaya, 349 Masuyachō, Higashiyama Ward, Kyoto, Japan
Published
on
June 9, 2021
Canon EOS 60D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Modern coffee, in old coffee shop
Related tags
starbucks coffee kyoto ninenzaka yasaka chaya
349 masuyachō
higashiyama ward
kyoto
japan
building
architecture
housing
monastery
human
People Images & Pictures
Nature Images
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
panoramic
outdoors
hotel
House Images
villa
mansion
Backgrounds
Related collections
Signs and Type
44 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
type
sign
Light Backgrounds
Unsplash Photo Prints
13 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Micro Worlds
577 photos
· Curated by Matt Popovich
aerial view
HD Grey Wallpapers
aerial